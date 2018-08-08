175 pilgrims stranded in Nepal for second day

national

The situation, however, is under control and all the pilgrims will be evacuated as soon as the weather clears up, said Indian Embassy spokesperson Roshan Lepcha

Nepal Army personnel help people cross floodwaters, after the Hanumante River started overflowing following heavy rainfall in the Thimi area of Bhaktapur, on July 12, 2018. PIC/AFP

Around 175 Indians on their way back home after the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage in Tibet remained stranded in Nepal's Humla district for the second day as commercial flights could not operate due to bad weather, the Indian Embassy said.

The situation, however, is under control and all the pilgrims will be evacuated as soon as the weather clears up, said Indian Embassy spokesperson Roshan Lepcha. The embassy on Monday had estimated that there were around 200 pilgrims stuck in Humla's Simikot due to bad weather.

Heavy rains in central and western Nepal for the past three days have forced domestic airlines to suspend their regular flights. There are basic lodging and food delivery facilities for 500 tourists in Simikot area. In case of emergency, the Indian Embassy could safely evacuate the stranded pilgrims, sources said. Last month, more than 1,500 Indians were stranded at various places in Nepal on their way to Kailash Mansarovar and back. Following the incident, the Indian government on July 5 had issued an advisory for travel to Kailash Mansarovar through the Nepal route.

