1,753 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

A batch of 1,753 pilgrims left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley on Friday to perform the Amarnath Yatra, police said.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy as 601 pilgrims headed for Baltal base camp covering a 14 km trek, while 1,152 proceeded on 36 km trek towards Pahalgam.

Over 2,16,000 pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the holy cave shrine since the pilgrimage started on June 28. It will end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Helicopter services are also available from both base camps.

