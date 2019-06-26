176 children lost their parents in Sri Lanka attacks, says media report

international

Children in Sri Lanka face darkest phase after attacks on Easter Sunday

Representational Image

Colombo: A total of 176 children have lost either one or both their parents during the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people, a media report quoted the head of Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church as saying.

A total of 7 suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that targeted three churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21. The attacks injured 500 people.

"One hundred and seventy six children have lost either both or one of their parents in the bombings that took place on April 21. The church is focusing on these groups to help them recover and return to normalcy," Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror on Monday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates