17-year-old student beaten to death in school compound in Delhi

Jul 19, 2018, 14:10 IST | IANS

The incident occurred on Wednesday following a scuffle at Jyoti Nagar's S.K.V school

Representational Image

A 17-year-old student of a government school in New Delhi died after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of students in the school compound, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday following a scuffle at Jyoti Nagar's S.K.V school.

When the policemen reached the spot, they found Gaurav, a student of Class 10, lying badly injured, said a police officer. "His brother Gobinda brought him to GTB Hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead.

"Gaurav was staying with his parents in Babarpur. He had gone to meet his class teacher," the officer added.

"A murder case has been registered. Some students are being questioned. The cause of death will be ascertained after an autopsy," he said.

