18 COVID-19 patients on plasma therapy in Mumbai

A resident of Dharavi being tested. The plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients are said to contain antibodies that fight the infection. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Plasma therapy, which was started as a treatment option for COVID patients at Nair Hospital, has so far been used on 18 patients, 17 of whom are recovering. As of Monday evening, 70 people have donated plasmas in four city hospitals - Nair, KEM, Sion Hospital and Cooper Hospital.

Nair Hospital alone has used plasma therapy on 15 patients and as of Saturday, 11 patients are being treated using this method. Four patients have recovered earlier, informed the dean of Nair Hospital, Dr Mohan Joshi.

"Patients who recover from Corona are donating plasma and we have so far used it on 15 patients. These experiments have been done by ICMR and we have their permission," he said.

BMC additional commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani told mid-day that the "therapy is being used on patients in a critical condition."

The therapy involves the use of antibodies to treat a critically ill person by taking them from a patient who has recovered from the virus. The components of a healed patient's blood boost the immune system of a sick patient. Since no standard treatment is available worldwide for COVID-19 yet, a number of drugs and therapies are being used in combination to treat it.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean, Sion Hospital, told mid-day, "So far 10 people have donated plasma in Sion hospital. They belong to different blood groups. According to the IMCR protocol, we will now use it on COVID positive patients."

