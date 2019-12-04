18 Indians killed in LPG tanker blast in Sudan

This picture shows a burning gas tank at the scene of a fire at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone in Sudan's north Khartoum. Pic/AFP

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

At least 18 Indian workers were killed, while many have been seriously wounded in a major blast at a ceramic factory in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. India has set up an emergency hotline, while an Embassy representative has rushed to the site.

Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 4, 2019

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted: "Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory "Saloomi" in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured.

The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum.

Embassy is also putting out updates on social media.



Our prayers are with the workers and their families. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 4, 2019

"The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum. Embassy is also putting out updates on social media. Our prayers are with the workers and their families."

According to the Indian Embassy in Khartoum, over 50 Indians were working at the ceramic factory 'Seela' in Bahri area of capital Khartoum at the time of the LPG tanker blast on Tuesday evening. It said: "As per latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead."

It added that "some of the missing may be in the list of the dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt". The embassy listed seven Indians as admitted to the Al Amal hospital in Bahri, Khartoum, including three in the ICU.

It listed 16 Indians as missing, and gave a list of 34 Indians as having survived the accident. Most of the Indians are from Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates