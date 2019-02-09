18 people die after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh

national

Saharanpur: Eighteen people died in Saharanpur after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. Meanwhile, 42 people are being treated at a local hospital because of the same reason.

As per officials, post-mortem of 11 people have been done till now and district excise officer, 2 excise inspectors, 2 excise constables along with 3 police sub-inspectors and 6 constables have been suspended. SSP Dinesh Kumar told ANI: "We have made 3 teams to look into this. We are also trying to raise awareness amongst people here. We are investigating the matter. Culprits will not be spared"

