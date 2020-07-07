18 policemen go in quarantine after two accused test positive for COVID-19

Eighteen police personnel from nearby Tirur have been asked to go on quarantine after two accused, arrested in two separate cases, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Police said the duo were arrested by a group of police officials, including a Sub-Inspector, and were directed to go on quarantine.

The two accused have been admitted to the COVID-19 speciality hospital at Manjeri, they said. Recently, some policemen, including a Circle Inspector, were placed under quarantine after a security guard of an apartment in Vellayil in Kozhikode, who committed suicide, tested positive.

The policemen were involved in preparing the mahasar and post-mortem reports of the suicide and hence had come in contact with the deceased. Eleven residents of the flat tested positive for the virus. However, the health authorities are yet to trace the source of their infection.

