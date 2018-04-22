18 things to do around Mumbai from February 22 to February 28

This one is for book lovers. Attend an interesting discussion on literature at the ongoing Lit-O-Fest

Meet your favourite women authors

12 PM: This one is for book lovers. Attend an interesting discussion on literature at the ongoing Lit-O-Fest. The panel of writers, comprising Anita Nair, Shradha Singh, mid-day writer Aastha Atray-Banan and Priya Malik, will discuss versatile women writers and their works.

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kamani, Kurla West

Entry: Rs 50

To book: insider.in

Bond over coffee

5.30 PM: Join Mithilesh Vasalwar, India's first Aeropress Champion, for a unique workshop on coffee cupping. Coffee cupping is a practice used by professionals to taste and score coffees. Vasalwar will run through the process and show you how to appreciate the chosen coffees of the day.

Where: Jamjar Diner, 133, Gazebo House, Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 1,500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Enjoy sushi for brunch

12 PM onwards: Try the all-new unlimited Sunday brunch menu at Pa Pa Ya. Drawing inspiration from popular Orient delicacies, the brunch menu comprises signature sushi and dim sums. For vegetarians, there is spicy avocado sushi, ginger tamari rolls sushi, and som tam salad. Non-vegetarians can indulge in corn fed chicken sui mai and chili hoisin duck dogs tapas.

Where: Pa Pa Ya, Whitehouse building, Apollo Bunder, Colaba prince: Rs 1,699

For Reservation: 8451011175

Eat and help support homes in Raigad

12 PM - 1 AM: Here's a unique way to support a cause. Order Nara's Khao Phad Samunprai, a butterfly pea fried rice with Thai herbs, and proceeds from your order will be sent to Swades Foundation. The money will be used to provide drinking water and water storage facilities to rural households in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

Where: Nara, Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, Opposite SIDBI, BKC

Call: 61378080

Attend an art show

11 AM - 7 PM: Don't miss Raj More's solo art exhibition, The Rock Show, Where he brings alive the fascinating sights and sounds of Mumbai's cityscape. From the work, Bappa Moriya, Where he revisits the Ganpati festival in the city and Red Shoes, Where he reflects on the gigolo culture, the paintings, which employ the impasto technique, explore life in the megalopolis. More's interest in Bollywood and nature, and curiosity for people and culture reflect in his artworks.

Where: Treasures of India, D-7, Dhanraj Mahal, CSM Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba

Call: 22850117

Revisit Mumbai's jazz era

5 & 8 PM: Catch the semi-autobiographical musical play, Bombay Jazz, which tells the story of Goan and Anglo-Indian musicians who brought jazz influences into Hindi film music between the 50s and 70s. For those who've grown up listening to the music of Laxmikant Pyarelal, Shankar Jaikishen and RD Burman, this play is a must watch.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu

Entry: Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Try your hand at paper cutting

4.30 PM: Demystify the techniques behind creating your very own fragile piece of papercut artworks at a first-of-its-kind workshop organised by Bombay Drawing Room. The workshop, open to age groups 18 and above, will focus on the basics of paper-cutting, how to transform a plain paper to a wonderful masterpiece with carved letters and designs.

Where: Cafe Zoe, Mathurdas Mills Compound, N.M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,850

To book: insider.in

Watch a wormy play

April 29, 8 PM: Don't miss a black comedy, titled Worm Play, which tells the story about two characters, who are lost in the stomach of a giant worm. They plot and plan, live out their fantasies about power, culture and reality inside this worm. Written and directed by Zubin Driver, the play will see Prachi Chaube and Raghav Srivastava in the lead.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 400

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Learn a new art skill

If you have always wanted to learn Calligraphy or watercolours, but didn't know Where to start, then here is a way to do it. Head to The Summer Art Fair by Artezvous, Where, alongside paintings and photographs on display, you get to unleash your creative side. Sign up for workshops by experienced mentors on palette knife painting, Calligraphy, and dot painting. And, if you are in the mood for it, there is also a session on the 'art' of healthy living.

When: April 27-29, 11 AM - 7 PM

Where: Cymroza Art Gallery, 72, Bhulabhai Desai Road

Entry: Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 for workshops

Call: 23671983

Get some comic relief

We have seen him on YouTube, and we have seen him on Amazon Prime. Now, kick start your week and beat the Monday blues with a special dose of Biswa Kalyan Rath live on stage. The widely-acclaimed stand-up comedian, who shot to fame with Pretentious Movie Reviews, is back with an all-new set. We do like him for his sardonic wit, and his punchlines, so this set promises to be just what you were looking forward to.

When: April 30, 8 PM

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 499 (inclusive of a cover of R50)

Call: 9619962969

Try summer cool

Cool off the rising temperatures with The Pantry's summer special menu. Languish in the Kala Ghoda eatery's cosy interiors and select from their curation of summer smoothies, ice teas and drinks, such as black lemonade and cold brew lemongrass tonic. Tuck into salads and mains from options like baked rawas with Assam black rice, and summer salad with arugula, jowar, fresh mangoes, homemade cashew cheese and lotus seeds. If all you can afford is a quick bite, then try their mango special scones

and muffins.

When: Till May end, 8.30 AM - 11 PM

Where: The Pantry, Yashwanth Chambers, Kala Ghoda

Entry: Rs 200 onwards

Call: 22700082

Attend a panel discussion

Join the good fight and ask for more inclusion of the specially-abled. Drop by Godrej India Culture Lab for an evening of conversations led by psychologist and qualified paraglider pilot, Divyanshu Ganatra; athlete Kartiki Patel; businessperson Nipun Malhotra; and, motivational speaker and actor, Virali Modi. The discussion, titled Freedom to be Flawed: Awkward Conversations around Disability, is meant to spur awareness and interaction with people working towards inclusion in the country, will be moderated by journalist Peter Griffin.

When: May 4, 5.30 PM

Where: Godrej ONE, Vikhroli East

Call: 25188010

Embrace the green slopes on the weekend

This summer Calls for quick getaways from the city and quiet nights under starry skies. For a weekend break, sign up with Small Steps Adventures and drive down to Lohgad, Where one of Maharashtra's most popular forts is located. On Saturday, you get to settle into your tent and also enjoy a BBQ and a campfire. Next morning trek to Lohagad Fort, to get your fill of fresh air.

When: April 28, 6 PM to April 29, 11.30 AM

Where: Vijay Farms, Lohagad

Entry: Rs 1,418

Call: 7738073691

Update your diamond IQ

10 am: We all love the rock. Either for its glitter and glamour or the amount of riches it's worth. But can you really tell the real from the fake? Or know which one to pick for which occasion? Stay ignorant no more. Today, attend the Bharat Diamond Week Where exhibitors from across the world will display their best ware.

Where: Bharat Diamond Bourse, G Block, BKC

Call: 33921700

Go on, support Mumbai

8 pm-11 pm: Give into FOMO this IPL season. Get comfy on your seats as captain Rohit Sharma and his led, mentored by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, take on Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Kane Williamson. Mumbai Indians haven't had the most terrific outing so far, and if you're a true blue Mumbaikar, come here and show your support.

Where: Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate

Entry: '800 onwards

www.bookmyshow.in

Get bheja fried

8 pm onwards: Catch the whimsical comedy of the brilliant trio of Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and Ranbir Shorey, on the big screen. The 2007 sleeper hit was directed by Kapoor and was lauded for its dry humour. Pathak plays a garrulous singer who is invited by Kapoor and his friends for cheap thrills. What follows is a comedy of errors.

Where: Cinepolis, Shah Industrial Estate, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

Entry: '200

Log on to: www.1018mb.com

Go for a One Night Stand

8.30 PM: For their performance we mean. The classical rock covers band, this evening, is paying tribute to Dire Straits as part of their Tribute to British Rock series. If their trueCaller name (So You haven't Saved My Number) is anything to go by, they promise a good sense of humour too.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe: Worli, Wadia International Center (Bombay Dyeing)

Entry: '750-'1,800

Call: 24382888

Play with Paper

10-30 am, 12 PM: If you are wondering Where to drop off the kids as you catch the latest Box Office Entry, this workshop might be great for both. At the Paper Play workshop conducted by Prerna Bagaria, participants (aged between 3 and 8) will learn how paper takes a different form every second moment.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Byculla East

Entry: '200

Call: 23731234

Soak in some Urdu

7 pm: The Urdu Readings night at Studio Tamasha have re-jigged and are back. This edition will begin with a selection of letters written by Mirza Ghalib. Ghalib began writing letters late in his life after the postal system was established by the British. His letters are humorous and reveal fascinating aspects of his being.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No 76, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West

Entry: '50

Call: 90046 09272

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates