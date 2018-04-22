18 things to do around Mumbai from February 22 to February 28
This one is for book lovers. Attend an interesting discussion on literature at the ongoing Lit-O-Fest
Meet your favourite women authors
12 PM: This one is for book lovers. Attend an interesting discussion on literature at the ongoing Lit-O-Fest. The panel of writers, comprising Anita Nair, Shradha Singh, mid-day writer Aastha Atray-Banan and Priya Malik, will discuss versatile women writers and their works.
Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kamani, Kurla West
Entry: Rs 50
To book: insider.in
Bond over coffee
5.30 PM: Join Mithilesh Vasalwar, India's first Aeropress Champion, for a unique workshop on coffee cupping. Coffee cupping is a practice used by professionals to taste and score coffees. Vasalwar will run through the process and show you how to appreciate the chosen coffees of the day.
Where: Jamjar Diner, 133, Gazebo House, Hill Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 1,500
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Enjoy sushi for brunch
12 PM onwards: Try the all-new unlimited Sunday brunch menu at Pa Pa Ya. Drawing inspiration from popular Orient delicacies, the brunch menu comprises signature sushi and dim sums. For vegetarians, there is spicy avocado sushi, ginger tamari rolls sushi, and som tam salad. Non-vegetarians can indulge in corn fed chicken sui mai and chili hoisin duck dogs tapas.
Where: Pa Pa Ya, Whitehouse building, Apollo Bunder, Colaba prince: Rs 1,699
For Reservation: 8451011175
Eat and help support homes in Raigad
12 PM - 1 AM: Here's a unique way to support a cause. Order Nara's Khao Phad Samunprai, a butterfly pea fried rice with Thai herbs, and proceeds from your order will be sent to Swades Foundation. The money will be used to provide drinking water and water storage facilities to rural households in Raigad district of Maharashtra.
Where: Nara, Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, Opposite SIDBI, BKC
Call: 61378080
Attend an art show
11 AM - 7 PM: Don't miss Raj More's solo art exhibition, The Rock Show, Where he brings alive the fascinating sights and sounds of Mumbai's cityscape. From the work, Bappa Moriya, Where he revisits the Ganpati festival in the city and Red Shoes, Where he reflects on the gigolo culture, the paintings, which employ the impasto technique, explore life in the megalopolis. More's interest in Bollywood and nature, and curiosity for people and culture reflect in his artworks.
Where: Treasures of India, D-7, Dhanraj Mahal, CSM Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba
Call: 22850117
Revisit Mumbai's jazz era
5 & 8 PM: Catch the semi-autobiographical musical play, Bombay Jazz, which tells the story of Goan and Anglo-Indian musicians who brought jazz influences into Hindi film music between the 50s and 70s. For those who've grown up listening to the music of Laxmikant Pyarelal, Shankar Jaikishen and RD Burman, this play is a must watch.
Where: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu
Entry: Rs 500
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Try your hand at paper cutting
4.30 PM: Demystify the techniques behind creating your very own fragile piece of papercut artworks at a first-of-its-kind workshop organised by Bombay Drawing Room. The workshop, open to age groups 18 and above, will focus on the basics of paper-cutting, how to transform a plain paper to a wonderful masterpiece with carved letters and designs.
Where: Cafe Zoe, Mathurdas Mills Compound, N.M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 1,850
To book: insider.in
Watch a wormy play
April 29, 8 PM: Don't miss a black comedy, titled Worm Play, which tells the story about two characters, who are lost in the stomach of a giant worm. They plot and plan, live out their fantasies about power, culture and reality inside this worm. Written and directed by Zubin Driver, the play will see Prachi Chaube and Raghav Srivastava in the lead.
Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 400
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Learn a new art skill
If you have always wanted to learn Calligraphy or watercolours, but didn't know Where to start, then here is a way to do it. Head to The Summer Art Fair by Artezvous, Where, alongside paintings and photographs on display, you get to unleash your creative side. Sign up for workshops by experienced mentors on palette knife painting, Calligraphy, and dot painting. And, if you are in the mood for it, there is also a session on the 'art' of healthy living.
When: April 27-29, 11 AM - 7 PM
Where: Cymroza Art Gallery, 72, Bhulabhai Desai Road
Entry: Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 for workshops
Call: 23671983
Get some comic relief
We have seen him on YouTube, and we have seen him on Amazon Prime. Now, kick start your week and beat the Monday blues with a special dose of Biswa Kalyan Rath live on stage. The widely-acclaimed stand-up comedian, who shot to fame with Pretentious Movie Reviews, is back with an all-new set. We do like him for his sardonic wit, and his punchlines, so this set promises to be just what you were looking forward to.
When: April 30, 8 PM
Where: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 499 (inclusive of a cover of R50)
Call: 9619962969
Try summer cool
Cool off the rising temperatures with The Pantry's summer special menu. Languish in the Kala Ghoda eatery's cosy interiors and select from their curation of summer smoothies, ice teas and drinks, such as black lemonade and cold brew lemongrass tonic. Tuck into salads and mains from options like baked rawas with Assam black rice, and summer salad with arugula, jowar, fresh mangoes, homemade cashew cheese and lotus seeds. If all you can afford is a quick bite, then try their mango special scones
and muffins.
When: Till May end, 8.30 AM - 11 PM
Where: The Pantry, Yashwanth Chambers, Kala Ghoda
Entry: Rs 200 onwards
Call: 22700082
Attend a panel discussion
Join the good fight and ask for more inclusion of the specially-abled. Drop by Godrej India Culture Lab for an evening of conversations led by psychologist and qualified paraglider pilot, Divyanshu Ganatra; athlete Kartiki Patel; businessperson Nipun Malhotra; and, motivational speaker and actor, Virali Modi. The discussion, titled Freedom to be Flawed: Awkward Conversations around Disability, is meant to spur awareness and interaction with people working towards inclusion in the country, will be moderated by journalist Peter Griffin.
When: May 4, 5.30 PM
Where: Godrej ONE, Vikhroli East
Call: 25188010
Embrace the green slopes on the weekend
This summer Calls for quick getaways from the city and quiet nights under starry skies. For a weekend break, sign up with Small Steps Adventures and drive down to Lohgad, Where one of Maharashtra's most popular forts is located. On Saturday, you get to settle into your tent and also enjoy a BBQ and a campfire. Next morning trek to Lohagad Fort, to get your fill of fresh air.
When: April 28, 6 PM to April 29, 11.30 AM
Where: Vijay Farms, Lohagad
Entry: Rs 1,418
Call: 7738073691
Update your diamond IQ
10 am: We all love the rock. Either for its glitter and glamour or the amount of riches it's worth. But can you really tell the real from the fake? Or know which one to pick for which occasion? Stay ignorant no more. Today, attend the Bharat Diamond Week Where exhibitors from across the world will display their best ware.
Where: Bharat Diamond Bourse, G Block, BKC
Call: 33921700
Go on, support Mumbai
8 pm-11 pm: Give into FOMO this IPL season. Get comfy on your seats as captain Rohit Sharma and his led, mentored by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, take on Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Kane Williamson. Mumbai Indians haven't had the most terrific outing so far, and if you're a true blue Mumbaikar, come here and show your support.
Where: Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate
Entry: '800 onwards
www.bookmyshow.in
Get bheja fried
8 pm onwards: Catch the whimsical comedy of the brilliant trio of Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and Ranbir Shorey, on the big screen. The 2007 sleeper hit was directed by Kapoor and was lauded for its dry humour. Pathak plays a garrulous singer who is invited by Kapoor and his friends for cheap thrills. What follows is a comedy of errors.
Where: Cinepolis, Shah Industrial Estate, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West
Entry: '200
Log on to: www.1018mb.com
Go for a One Night Stand
8.30 PM: For their performance we mean. The classical rock covers band, this evening, is paying tribute to Dire Straits as part of their Tribute to British Rock series. If their trueCaller name (So You haven't Saved My Number) is anything to go by, they promise a good sense of humour too.
Where: Hard Rock Cafe: Worli, Wadia International Center (Bombay Dyeing)
Entry: '750-'1,800
Call: 24382888
Play with Paper
10-30 am, 12 PM: If you are wondering Where to drop off the kids as you catch the latest Box Office Entry, this workshop might be great for both. At the Paper Play workshop conducted by Prerna Bagaria, participants (aged between 3 and 8) will learn how paper takes a different form every second moment.
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Byculla East
Entry: '200
Call: 23731234
Soak in some Urdu
7 pm: The Urdu Readings night at Studio Tamasha have re-jigged and are back. This edition will begin with a selection of letters written by Mirza Ghalib. Ghalib began writing letters late in his life after the postal system was established by the British. His letters are humorous and reveal fascinating aspects of his being.
Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No 76, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West
Entry: '50
Call: 90046 09272
