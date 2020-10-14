18-year-old girl dies after tanker hits Scooty in New Delhi

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An eighteen-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after the Scooty she was riding pillion with her father was hit by a speeding tanker in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested.

"We received information on Tuesday from a hospital that an 18-year-old girl got admitted there following an accident near the BRT corridor. She breathed her last during treatment. A case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station," said Atul Thakur, DCP South.

The father of the girl, Abdul Sattar, told the police that he and his daughter were going from Chirag Delhi to Khanpur using the BRT corridor. When they reached near a petrol pump, one water tanker hit the Scooty. The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

"We have arrested the tanker driver who has been identified as Kapil (40), a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh," the officer said.

In a separate incident on Monday night, two sisters aged seven and four died after being hit by a speeding car in front of a gurdwara in Model Town. A minor has been apprehended in connection with the case.

