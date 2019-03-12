18-year-old girl set ablaze; accused arrested in no time

Updated: Mar 12, 2019, 14:23 IST | ANI

According to the police, Ajin and the teen knew each other. They were walking together in Thiruvalla when suddenly the boy took out a can of petrol and set her on fire

18-year-old girl set ablaze; accused arrested in no time
Representational Picture

An 18-year-old girl was set ablaze by a man in broad daylight here on Tuesday. The victim has sustained 60 percent burn injuries and her condition is said to be critical. According to eyewitnesses of the incident, the accused, Ajin Reji, set the girl on fire after pouring petrol over her. An onlooker nabbed the accused as he tried to flee the spot and handed him over to the Police.

The accused is now in custody and interrogation is underway. According to the police, Ajin and the teen knew each other. They were walking together in Thiruvalla when suddenly the boy took out a can of petrol and set her on fire, the police added.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

keralaCrime News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch Video: 10-year-old sets brand new car ablaze

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK