18-year-old hangs herself after being constantly harassed by man over marriage in Aurangabad

According to police, the girl took the extreme step on Thursday as she was fed up with the persistent demand made by a man to marry him





An 18-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Wadner village in Kannad tehsil of Aurangabad, police said on Friday. According to police, she took the extreme step yesterday as she was fed up with the persistent demand made by a man to marry him. Police have booked Ramananad Vijay Rathod and his mother on the charge of abetment to suicide, inspector Maruti Pandit said.



"Rathod, who wanted to marry the woman, had been pestering her for the past few months with his demand. Rathod's mother also kept forcing her to marry her son. However, the woman repeatedly turned down their proposal," the officer said. According to Pandit, a meeting was recently organised in their village, where the women residents were told to report the incidents of harassment against them.

"However, instead of taking up the issue with the village heads, the woman sadly chose to end her own life," he said.

