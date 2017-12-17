Five-year-old girl raped by 18-year-old man in UP, says police

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old man in Barabanki (UP), the police said on Saturday

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old man in Barabanki (UP), the police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night within the Lonikatra police station limits, they added.





"A neighbour of the five-year-old girl, identified as Mohit (18), on the pretext of dropping her home, took her to a nearby field on his motorcycle and sexually assaulted her. He then dropped the girl at her place, before fleeing," Lonikatra police station in-charge B P Yadav said.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Disabled father rapes daughter repeatedly until she gets pregnant



The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, Yadav said, adding that on the basis of a complaint from the girl's father, a case under section 376, IPC (rape) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.



The girl was sent to a primary health centre for treatment and efforts were on to nab the accused, whose mobile phone location had been traced to Madhya Pradesh, the police said.