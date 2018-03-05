18-year-old man shot dead in celebratory firing in Chhattisgarh

An 18-year-old man was killed after allegedly being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at a birthday bash of local BJP leader in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said





An 18-year-old man was killed after allegedly being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at a birthday bash of local BJP leader in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday. Two accused Sunil alias Billu Shrivas (40) and Rambachan Singh Thakur alias Gudda (42) have been arrested in this connection, they said.



The victim Durgesh Suryavanshi was allegedly shot by Gudda while they were celebrating birthday of Chandra Prakash Surya at a square in Lalkhadan area of Bilaspur town late last evening, Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police Neeraj Chandrakar said. Surya is the vice president of the district's scheduled caste wing of the ruling BJP and his supporters had gathered to celebrate his birthday.



Meanwhile, Billu took out his illegal country made pistol while dancing and his friend Gudda fired from it which hit Suryavasnhi who was standing nearby, he said. Suryavanshi was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.



The accused were booked under sections 302 (murder) and of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, the ASP said, adding a probe was on.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates