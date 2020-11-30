18-year-old orphan who secured seat in IIT-Bombay loses it due to wrong click

An 18-year-old orphan teenager, who scored an all-India rank of 270 in JEE and secured a seat in electrical engineering course in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay, lost the seat because of one wrong click.

According to a report in Times of India, Siddhanth Batra, who was raised by a single mother whom he lost two years ago, had been accepted in first round of JEE (Advanced) 2020 on October 18.

On October 31, while looking for updates through his roll number came across a link to ‘withdraw from seat allocation and further rounds’. He clicked on it under a ‘bona fide belief’ that he was not required for further admission rounds.

Also Read: Is The Road Ahead A Good Or Bad One? Asks IIT-B's RoadCare App

He thought the ‘freeze’ option implied that he was content with his seat and his admission process was complete. However, on November 10, he found out that his name was missing from the admitted students’ list.

He approached the Bombay High Court against the IIT letter of withdrawal of his admission and the court directed the IIT to reconsider his petition as a representation.

On November 23, with two days to go for last date of late registration, the IIT rejected Siddhanth’s appeal, saying the institute has “no authority to quash the withdrawal letter” and its hands were tied by the ‘rules of business’ under which the admissions are conducted.

Also Read: Stanford University Names World's Top 2 Per Cent Scientists, 36 Are From 2 IITs

Once a candidate has withdrawn, the seat shall stand cancelled, say the rules. The institute said that it had no seat vacant now and Siddhanth can apply again next year for JEE (Advanced) 2021.

Siddhanth has now moved the Supreme Court, seeking creation of an additional seat. The apex court will hear the matter on December 1.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news