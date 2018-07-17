18-year old student commits suicide after being pulled up over a quarrel

Sanjay Prasad was found hanging in his hostel room yesterday and was said to be upset after the staff had pulled him up for having a quarrel with another student and asked both of them to bring their parents

Representational Picture

An 18-year old student of a government polytechnic here has allegedly committed suicide upset over being reprimanded by a part-time staff, triggering a protest by 200 students today, police said.

Sanjay Prasad was found hanging in his hostel room yesterday, they said.

He was said to be upset after the staff had pulled him up for having a quarrel with another student and asked both of them to bring their parents.

The students staged a demonstration on the campus of the institute, demanding immediate action against the part-time staff.

Authorities declared a holiday today for the polytechnic and assured the students that their demand would be looked into, following which the agitation was given up, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever