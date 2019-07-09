18-year-old youth arrested for carrying illegal firearm in New Delhi

national

The accused, who was carrying an illegal firearm was nabbed by the patrolling team of Bhalswa Dairy police station

Representational Picture

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old youth was arrested from Delhi's outer-north district for carrying an illegal firearm, the police officials said. The accused, identified as Himanshu, is a resident of Mukundpur village. He was nabbed on Monday by the patrolling team of Bhalswa Dairy police station.

A country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from him, police said.

In a similar incident, three persons were arrested in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing illegal firearms. In a statement issued here, the UP Police said that they had received a tip-off following which Suresh, Bhoop Singh, and Ramphal were arrested from Dhanari police station area.

Around 25 firearms of different bores, semi-manufactured weapons, equipment for manufacturing fir.

In another incident, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons in Pune for illegally possessing three firearms and live cartridges. ATS sleuths laid a trap and arrested Pankaj alias Gazni Balasaheb Hinge (27) and Sanju Deepak Sarsar (19) in Khadki Bazar area in Pune.

"ATS recovered one country-made pistol, two country-made revolvers and five live cartridges worth Rs 1.21 lakh from the duo," he added.

Hinge has criminal record in Pune city and Sarsar is a nephew of fugitive gangster Rakesh Dholakiya alias Mahakali. Mahakali, who was wanted for 14 serious offences, including murder, three attempts to murder, extortion and assaults on police, was killed in encounter by Pune Police in December 2011.

"The duo's motive behind carrying the weapons is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is on," officials said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates