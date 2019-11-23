188-year-old bridge on Mumbai Pune Expressway to be razed by 2020

Amrutanjan Bridge was built by a British officer Captain Hughes in 1830 by the British officer Captain Hughes in a span of 352 days.

Pune: The famous 188-year-old Amrutanjan Bridge on Mumbai Pune Expressway is finally going to be razed by 2020.

In 2017, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had written to the Indian Railways — custodian of the bridge, seeking consent for its demolition and had received approval.

The officials had also invited suggestions from citizens and experts regarding the future of the bridge in which about around 80 per cent of people had asked for the structure to be retained.

However, according to MSRDC officials, the bridge has become a hindrance for traffic and a cause of accidents on a regular basis on the Expressway.

Speaking to mid-day, Abbashaheb Nagargoje, superintendent engineer with MSRDC, said, "The demolition work is pending since 2017. Earlier, we put out two tenders, but none of them showed positive results. But finally, we have now called for the third tender and finalized the process.

The entire process of demolishing and removing the structure should take about six months."

"We have noticed one HPCL pipeline on the bridge. Once the pipeline is removed, we will start the work by January next year," he added.

The officials are planning on doing the works during the wee hours to avoid causing any inconvenience to motorists.

The pillars of the bridge fall right in the middle of the Expressway and with the road turning into an S-Shape and steep diversion, several motorists have lost control of their vehicles causing major mishaps.

The Amrutanjan bridge near Lonavala-Khandala was built in 1830 by the British officer Captain Hughes in a span of 352 days. He was later responsible for developing railway tracks between Mumbai and Lonavala. The bridge had become a key link between Pune and Mumbai for railway and later as Expressway.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates