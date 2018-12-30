18-month-old baby from Maharashtra stolen at Tirumala

crime

Police teams have been sent to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka to catch the abductor and rescue the baby

Representational picture

An 18-month-old baby from Maharashtra was stolen by a man in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, a police official said on Saturday. The baby was taken away from his parents while they were sleeping in an open area before offering prayers on the hill shrine on Friday morning, superintendent of police KKN Anburajan told media persons.

Based on a complaint from the baby's parents, police registered a case and examined the footage of CCTVs which showed the boy being carried away by a man wearing a monkey cap.

