Five-year-old girl raped by 18-year-old man in UP, says police

Dec 17, 2017, 05:58 IST | PTI

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old man in Barabanki (UP), the police said on Saturday

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old man in Barabanki (UP), the police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night within the Lonikatra police station limits, they added.

"A neighbour of the five-year-old girl, identified as Mohit (18), on the pretext of dropping her home, took her to a nearby field on his motorcycle and sexually assaulted her. He then dropped the girl at her place, before fleeing," Lonikatra police station in-charge B P Yadav said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, Yadav said, adding that on the basis of a complaint from the girl's father, a case under section 376, IPC (rape) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.

The girl was sent to a primary health centre for treatment and efforts were on to nab the accused, whose mobile phone location had been traced to Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

