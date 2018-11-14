18-year-old sprinter kills commits suicide, hangs himself from a ceiling fan

national

An 18-year-old sprinter allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside his room in the athletics academy at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. He died on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Palendra Chaudhary. He was discovered by a friend on the second floor of the hostel late on Tuesday, a police officer said.

"Palendra Chaudhary was taken to the medical facility at the stadium by his coach and other guards, where the initial treatment was administered. "He was later shifted to the Safdarjung hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on Wednesday morning," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said.

"The hospital informed the police. During the probe, we found out that Chaudhary was staying in that hostel since November 2016. He was being trained for the 100 and 200 metres race," Arya said. "No suicide note was found. The reason for the suicide is not clear. His father who stays in Aligrah in Uttar Pradesh has been informed," she said.

The deceased had represented India in 100 and 200 metres races at the international level and also in the Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bangkok in 2017, Arya added.

