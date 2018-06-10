18-year-old woman shot dead in Banda
The incident took place last night, the police said
Representational Image
Banda: An 18-year-old woman was gunned down by an unidentified person in her rented room in the Nonia Mohal locality, police said on Sunday. The incident took place last night, the police said.
The teenager, identified as Vandana, was taken to a hospital, where she died while being treated. The police are probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far.
