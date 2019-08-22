19 killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

national

Nearly 19 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh this time. According to the officials, the rivers disrupted normal life in the state. "As many as 15 persons have died due to rain-related incidents in different districts of the state. "The figure included three deaths in Amethi, two each in Raebareli, Sonbhadra and Mirzapur and one death each in Saharanpur, Hamirpur, Pratapgarh, Fathepur, Basti and, Ayodhya," the Relief Commissioner's office said.

According to reports, four more persons have died in Ballia and Bhadohi apart from the 15. While three people who drowned in Ballia in other incidents, one person was killed in Bhadohi as well. The police said that in Ballia, Ashish Verma drowned in a BST embankment while he was trying to cross floodwaters to cut fodder for animals.

The police added that in a similar incident, Kamlesh Kannaujia drowned in Tamsa river while yet another youth drowned near Bansdeh township. A 75-year-old died after a roof collapsed at Sonaicha village in Bhadohi. A report by Central Water Commission said that the Ganga was in spate at different places. It was flowing just below the danger mark at Garh Mukteshwar and Fatehgarh and crossing the danger mark at Naraora (Bulandshahr), Kachchla Bridge (Badaun) and Ballia.

Other rivers which are flowing above the danger mark are River Yamuna at Mathura, Sharda at Palia Kalan and Ghaghra at Barabanki. The report said that they were also just flowing under the danger mark at some other places. The Ganga water entered some houses in urban areas of Ballia and forced people to take shelter on rooftops.

According to the Meteorological Department Director, JP Gupta, monsoon will remain active in the state in the next four to five days though heavy rains are not expected.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies