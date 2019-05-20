19-month-old boy seriously injured after mom slips and drops him 20 feet

international

The mother was apparently carrying her child when she suddenly lost her footing on a pedestrian footpath in the small village of Sa Calobra.

In a freak accident, a 19-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he fell from 20 feet above after his mother slipped in Mallorca

There are some clarifications yet to be made regarding the incident.

According to Mirror Online, a newspaper reported that the accident actually took place "on the pedestrian walkway that leads to the tunnels of the Torrent de Pareis."

The staff from a restaurant nearby saw what happened and immediately alerted the cops. They stated that a child fell from 7 metres. The Civil Guard and the SAMU emergency service were immediately informed and a rescue helicopter was brought in as well.

The baby was immediately rushed to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital de Son Espases due to his injuries being quite serious. His mother and father were along with him in the hospital.

The child suffered major injuries to his head and is in serious condition.

The child was "conscious and crying" after the fall. The doctors are apparently undergoing some tests in order to determine the extent of the injuries he has.

The accident took place after the family arrived at Sa Calobra by boat and were then walking along the pedestrian promenade which was raised.

According to the local media say the parents immediately rescued the child and then rushed to the restaurant nearby. Whether the family are residing in Mallorca or were visiting the place on holiday is unknown.

