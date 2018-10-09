19 smuggled exotic birds seized in Pune

national

The seized avians include 15 birds of species Agapornis, commonly known as 'Love birds' of African origin, one Sun parakeet, two great Billed parrot of Philippines origin and one white cockatoo of Indonesian origin

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized here 19 exotic birds of various species which were allegedly smuggled into India for sale, an official said Monday. The seized avians include 15 birds of species Agapornis, commonly known as 'Love birds' of African origin, one Sun parakeet, two great Billed parrot of Philippines origin and one white cockatoo of Indonesian origin, he said.

The birds were seized from the premises of one Dominic Sequira, a resident of Vadgaon Sheri, the DRI official told PTI. "On the basis of specific information, the Pune unit of the DRI, with assistance of officers of the Pune Customs Commissionerate, on October 7 recovered illegally imported foreign exotic birds," he said. The birds were handed over to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park here for safe custody.

"The above mentioned live exotic birds command very high price, as they are sold in illegal markets after being smuggled," said the officer. All these birds appear to have been illegally imported into India without declaration or through illicit routes, he said. Apart from section 111 of the Customs Act, sections 48 and 49 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 prohibits trade or commerce in Wild Animals or Animal Articles or Trophies, he added.

