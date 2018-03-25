19 things to do around Mumbai from 25th March to 31st March

This one is for art collectors looking at expanding their collections and for first time collectors, seeking an introduction to the beautiful world of Indian Art

Buy artworks of the greats

11 AM - 7 PM: This one is for art collectors looking at expanding their collections and for first time collectors, seeking an introduction to the beautiful world of Indian Art. Gallery 7 has sourced 100 works by India's leading modern artists, including MF Husain, FN Souza, Manu Parekh, Hema Upadhyay, Ram Kumar, SH Raza, Lalu Prasad Shaw, for their annual exhibition titled, The New Year Sale. The works are discounted at 25 to 75 per cent under the market value.

Where: Gallery 7, Oricon House, Rampart Row, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda

Call 22183996

Dig into a value for money spread

12 PM - 4 PM: Explore a whole new way to spend the lazy afternoon with a special five-course meal at The Irish House. The choices for salads include cobb and Medite-rranean cous cous salad, while the appetizer menu include, chermoula spiced fish fingers and cottage cheese skewers. In the mains, you have harissa chicken and grilled fish.

Where: The Irish House, Phoenix Market City Mall, Kurla West

Entry: Rs 595

Call 61801611

Feast on a Parsi bhonu

12 PM till midnight: Still heady from Navroze? You can continue the celebrations at The Sassy Spoon, which has collaborated with Perzen Patel to host a unique food pop-up at the restaurant till March 31. You can dig into the traditional Parsi thalis, and the all-time favourites like chicken and mutton dhansak, patra ni macchi, and lagan nu istoo pot pie, among others.

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point

Call 9920003500

Enjoy unlimited beer

12 PM - 4 PM: If you're craving for some chill time with friends over food and beer, head to London Taxi, Where you can order anything from the unlimited food menu. To make the vibe even better, there's a special live acoustic duo performing using ukulele, acoustic guitar and cajon.

Where: London Taxi, Kamala Mills,

Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 1,499

For Reservation: 7710082222

Catch a comedy

7 PM: Brace yourselves for a riotous show with funnymen Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar, who will once again entertain the audience with their hit play, How I Met Your Father. The show is a memoir narrated by Vijayakar to Broacha's daughter about his numerous accidental encounters with her father on one fateful day.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College, Breach Candy

Entry: Rs 300 - Rs 2,000

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Go for a Marathi play

6 PM: Watch Girija Oak Godbole, Rohit Haldikar and Jitendra Joshi come together in Don Special, a play based on the story of HM Marathe. Set in 1989, the narrative unfolds in a newsroom and describes a complex event in the life of a chief sub-editor with a newspaper.

Where: Tata Theatre: NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 300 - Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Sketch homes in the by-lanes of Bandra

4 PM onwards: Attend a one-of-its-kind drink and sketch workshop, Where you will be taken for a stroll for 30 minutes in the bustling by-lanes near Hill Road, and get to explore the hidden streets of Bandra. This will be followed by some wine at Jamjar Diner and a sketching session, Where you will recreate what you experienced.

Where: Jamjar Diner, 133, Gazebo House, Hill Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 1,500 per person

To Register: 8999344265

Camp in luxury

March 30 - april 1: Yet to make plans for the long weekend? Head to Forest Hills, 175 km from Mumbai, which is offering a luxury camping experience. The tents are covered with traditional shade to keep the tents cool during the day. Inside, the tents are fitted with charging points and also have beds for a sound sleep. During your stay, you will also get to enjoy nature trails to Kuda caves, old school games, therapies at the spa in the property, and movie night under the stars.

Where: Forest Hills, Tala,

Raigad district

PRICE: Rs 5,000 per person

Call 9819202000

Say pasta la vista

With a different take on traditional pasta, this new menu will feature interesting combinations like the lamb bolognaise lasagne, which is an ode to the US's favourite comfort food. For the vegetarian diners, there's the healthier beetroot fettuccine aglio olio, finished with basil and fresh sage. There's also stuffed seafood sacchetti pasta in pomodoro sauce for seafood lovers. Making it more playful is the cranberry and blue cheese tortellini carbonara, which is tiny bits of cranberry tossed in a mix of bacon and ham, topped off with a poached egg. And, if you manage to be there between 12 pm and 9 pm, you can cash in on a cool 50 per cent discount on alcohol.

When: 11.30 am to 11.30 pm, till April 6

Where: 212 All Day, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

Call 61801642

Sign up for this robotics camp

For those who think their kids have the science keeda in them, this workshop could have the answers. iRobokid summer camps has opened doors to experience and learn disciplines like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and robotics. There are two five-day camps offering sessions on exploring simple machines and electronics, coding, animation and 3D printing and modelling. Children will also get hands-on experience in building working models. The camp is open for children from Standard II and V.

When: 2.30 pm to 6 pm, March 26-31 Where: Kids Land, U 104, Ramdas Swamy Marg, Sector 4, Airoli

Entry: Rs 2,850

Log on to: irobokid.com

Experience a master's legacy

See the works of the master, Manu Parekh whose canvases are known to consume colour, and space and figures have their own language. The show has selected his best known works, collected from his 60 years of journey. This series also consists a rendition of 'Last Supper' from 2017 that depicts caricatures of men in varied emotions. Then, there's a portrait of a woman in black from 1982, which is perhaps the portrait of Dusadh artist Shanti Devi Paswan. Also, the way he paints flowers has often been compared to how he does portraits. This is a chance to savour the artist's excellence.

When: 11 am to 6 pm, till April 15

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Sir Cowasji Jehangir Public Hall, MG Road, Fort

Call: 22881969

Attend a talk on mental health

Godrej India Culture Lab has organised a panel discussion with mental health professional Sonali Gupta to explore ways to normalise mental health hygeine. Joining Sonali in conversation are Ratnaboli Ray, founder and managing trustee of Anjali, and a leading advocate for the rights of people with mental health conditions/psychosocial disabilities in India, Meera Damji, the voice behind Heart to Heart with Meera, a radio show on mental health, and Nikhil Taneja, a staunch advocate for everyday mental health, who will launch a podcast on the subject at the event.

When: April 5

Where: Godrej ONE, Vikhroli East

Log on to: indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com

Let Kanan and Co make you laugh

Kanan Gill and his team of standup comedians is preparing to drive their audience to the edge of insanity with their upcoming gig at Comedy Nights at London Taxi. Watch them engage the audience with their slice of life anecdotes, monologues on virtually everything under the sun to take the stress off the week. Gill who burst into the scene with his spoof review series, Pretentious Movie Reviews on YouTube is now a much sought-after name in the circuit. Adding more fun to the show will be an open mic with a mix of experienced and upcoming comedians doling out fresh material.

When: 8.30 pm, March 29

Where: London Taxi, A Wing, Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 400

Call: 7710082222

Bake your own bread

11 am onwards: Learn the tips and tricks of baking bread, that, chefs vouch to be a therapeutic process. A professional baker will be guiding students in every step of the way in this three-hour workshop. The lesson will cover making doughnuts, croissants, foccacia and spinach and tomato bread.

Where: Culinary Craft, Powai Plaza

Entry: Rs 2,500

Log on to: insider.in

Sample Peranakan food

11 am to 1 am: Experience authentic Peranakan cuisine that is a mix of Chinese, Malay and Indonesian cuisines, comprising all things spicy, aromatic and homely. Savour the Malaysian curried laksa, black pepper duck, steamed phor pia wrap, and the pulled pork bao, to name a few offerings.

Where: Nonya, 1st floor, Hotel Ginger, Teli Galli, Opposite Hubtown Solaris, Andheri East

Call 66666333

Go for a blind orchestra

9 pm onwards: Blind Orchestra is an international improvisation project that introduces a unique concept. The project is operational in Tel-Aviv, Berlin, London, St. Petersburg and Copenhagen, as well as around India, incorporating over 150 master improvisers from over 20 countries.

Where: The Quarter, The Royal Opera House, Charni Road

Entry: Rs 749

Log on to: insider.in

Kick back with your BFFs

4 pm to 12 am: Drown those midweek blues with your girl gang, in some handcrafted beers as you bite into traditional dishes from Italy, Turkey, Spain, Greece and Egypt. The first drink is on the house, followed by one beer free with every one you buy.

Where: Drifters Brewing Co., 1st floor, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel

Call: 9265507296

Groove to indie concert

9 pm onwards: Catch the coming together of two indie bands known for their distinct sound and compositions. Indian Ocean will pit their tunes against The Local Train in what promises to be an engaging evening of memorable blends of folk and rock.

Where: High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

Log on to: facebook.com/awestrung ft

Listen to a Jaipur band

9.30 pm to 12.30 am: What begun as a studio project in 2010, went on to become a four-piece band from Jaipur. Sample the music of SaaR that explores the simple things in life, pegged on human emotions and feelings. SaaR is a derivation of 'saraansh' which means summary (of everything), if you will.

Where: The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Marol, Andheri East

Call: 28578300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates