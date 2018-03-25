19 things to do around Mumbai from 25th March to 31st March
This one is for art collectors looking at expanding their collections and for first time collectors, seeking an introduction to the beautiful world of Indian Art
Buy artworks of the greats
11 AM - 7 PM: This one is for art collectors looking at expanding their collections and for first time collectors, seeking an introduction to the beautiful world of Indian Art. Gallery 7 has sourced 100 works by India's leading modern artists, including MF Husain, FN Souza, Manu Parekh, Hema Upadhyay, Ram Kumar, SH Raza, Lalu Prasad Shaw, for their annual exhibition titled, The New Year Sale. The works are discounted at 25 to 75 per cent under the market value.
Where: Gallery 7, Oricon House, Rampart Row, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda
Call 22183996
Dig into a value for money spread
12 PM - 4 PM: Explore a whole new way to spend the lazy afternoon with a special five-course meal at The Irish House. The choices for salads include cobb and Medite-rranean cous cous salad, while the appetizer menu include, chermoula spiced fish fingers and cottage cheese skewers. In the mains, you have harissa chicken and grilled fish.
Where: The Irish House, Phoenix Market City Mall, Kurla West
Entry: Rs 595
Call 61801611
Feast on a Parsi bhonu
12 PM till midnight: Still heady from Navroze? You can continue the celebrations at The Sassy Spoon, which has collaborated with Perzen Patel to host a unique food pop-up at the restaurant till March 31. You can dig into the traditional Parsi thalis, and the all-time favourites like chicken and mutton dhansak, patra ni macchi, and lagan nu istoo pot pie, among others.
Where: The Sassy Spoon, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point
Call 9920003500
Enjoy unlimited beer
12 PM - 4 PM: If you're craving for some chill time with friends over food and beer, head to London Taxi, Where you can order anything from the unlimited food menu. To make the vibe even better, there's a special live acoustic duo performing using ukulele, acoustic guitar and cajon.
Where: London Taxi, Kamala Mills,
Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 1,499
For Reservation: 7710082222
Catch a comedy
7 PM: Brace yourselves for a riotous show with funnymen Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar, who will once again entertain the audience with their hit play, How I Met Your Father. The show is a memoir narrated by Vijayakar to Broacha's daughter about his numerous accidental encounters with her father on one fateful day.
Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College, Breach Candy
Entry: Rs 300 - Rs 2,000
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Go for a Marathi play
6 PM: Watch Girija Oak Godbole, Rohit Haldikar and Jitendra Joshi come together in Don Special, a play based on the story of HM Marathe. Set in 1989, the narrative unfolds in a newsroom and describes a complex event in the life of a chief sub-editor with a newspaper.
Where: Tata Theatre: NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 300 - Rs 500
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Sketch homes in the by-lanes of Bandra
4 PM onwards: Attend a one-of-its-kind drink and sketch workshop, Where you will be taken for a stroll for 30 minutes in the bustling by-lanes near Hill Road, and get to explore the hidden streets of Bandra. This will be followed by some wine at Jamjar Diner and a sketching session, Where you will recreate what you experienced.
Where: Jamjar Diner, 133, Gazebo House, Hill Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 1,500 per person
To Register: 8999344265
Camp in luxury
March 30 - april 1: Yet to make plans for the long weekend? Head to Forest Hills, 175 km from Mumbai, which is offering a luxury camping experience. The tents are covered with traditional shade to keep the tents cool during the day. Inside, the tents are fitted with charging points and also have beds for a sound sleep. During your stay, you will also get to enjoy nature trails to Kuda caves, old school games, therapies at the spa in the property, and movie night under the stars.
Where: Forest Hills, Tala,
Raigad district
PRICE: Rs 5,000 per person
Call 9819202000
Say pasta la vista
With a different take on traditional pasta, this new menu will feature interesting combinations like the lamb bolognaise lasagne, which is an ode to the US's favourite comfort food. For the vegetarian diners, there's the healthier beetroot fettuccine aglio olio, finished with basil and fresh sage. There's also stuffed seafood sacchetti pasta in pomodoro sauce for seafood lovers. Making it more playful is the cranberry and blue cheese tortellini carbonara, which is tiny bits of cranberry tossed in a mix of bacon and ham, topped off with a poached egg. And, if you manage to be there between 12 pm and 9 pm, you can cash in on a cool 50 per cent discount on alcohol.
When: 11.30 am to 11.30 pm, till April 6
Where: 212 All Day, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla
Call 61801642
Sign up for this robotics camp
For those who think their kids have the science keeda in them, this workshop could have the answers. iRobokid summer camps has opened doors to experience and learn disciplines like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and robotics. There are two five-day camps offering sessions on exploring simple machines and electronics, coding, animation and 3D printing and modelling. Children will also get hands-on experience in building working models. The camp is open for children from Standard II and V.
When: 2.30 pm to 6 pm, March 26-31 Where: Kids Land, U 104, Ramdas Swamy Marg, Sector 4, Airoli
Entry: Rs 2,850
Log on to: irobokid.com
Experience a master's legacy
See the works of the master, Manu Parekh whose canvases are known to consume colour, and space and figures have their own language. The show has selected his best known works, collected from his 60 years of journey. This series also consists a rendition of 'Last Supper' from 2017 that depicts caricatures of men in varied emotions. Then, there's a portrait of a woman in black from 1982, which is perhaps the portrait of Dusadh artist Shanti Devi Paswan. Also, the way he paints flowers has often been compared to how he does portraits. This is a chance to savour the artist's excellence.
When: 11 am to 6 pm, till April 15
Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Sir Cowasji Jehangir Public Hall, MG Road, Fort
Call: 22881969
Attend a talk on mental health
Godrej India Culture Lab has organised a panel discussion with mental health professional Sonali Gupta to explore ways to normalise mental health hygeine. Joining Sonali in conversation are Ratnaboli Ray, founder and managing trustee of Anjali, and a leading advocate for the rights of people with mental health conditions/psychosocial disabilities in India, Meera Damji, the voice behind Heart to Heart with Meera, a radio show on mental health, and Nikhil Taneja, a staunch advocate for everyday mental health, who will launch a podcast on the subject at the event.
When: April 5
Where: Godrej ONE, Vikhroli East
Log on to: indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com
Let Kanan and Co make you laugh
Kanan Gill and his team of standup comedians is preparing to drive their audience to the edge of insanity with their upcoming gig at Comedy Nights at London Taxi. Watch them engage the audience with their slice of life anecdotes, monologues on virtually everything under the sun to take the stress off the week. Gill who burst into the scene with his spoof review series, Pretentious Movie Reviews on YouTube is now a much sought-after name in the circuit. Adding more fun to the show will be an open mic with a mix of experienced and upcoming comedians doling out fresh material.
When: 8.30 pm, March 29
Where: London Taxi, A Wing, Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 400
Call: 7710082222
Bake your own bread
11 am onwards: Learn the tips and tricks of baking bread, that, chefs vouch to be a therapeutic process. A professional baker will be guiding students in every step of the way in this three-hour workshop. The lesson will cover making doughnuts, croissants, foccacia and spinach and tomato bread.
Where: Culinary Craft, Powai Plaza
Entry: Rs 2,500
Log on to: insider.in
Sample Peranakan food
11 am to 1 am: Experience authentic Peranakan cuisine that is a mix of Chinese, Malay and Indonesian cuisines, comprising all things spicy, aromatic and homely. Savour the Malaysian curried laksa, black pepper duck, steamed phor pia wrap, and the pulled pork bao, to name a few offerings.
Where: Nonya, 1st floor, Hotel Ginger, Teli Galli, Opposite Hubtown Solaris, Andheri East
Call 66666333
Go for a blind orchestra
9 pm onwards: Blind Orchestra is an international improvisation project that introduces a unique concept. The project is operational in Tel-Aviv, Berlin, London, St. Petersburg and Copenhagen, as well as around India, incorporating over 150 master improvisers from over 20 countries.
Where: The Quarter, The Royal Opera House, Charni Road
Entry: Rs 749
Log on to: insider.in
Kick back with your BFFs
4 pm to 12 am: Drown those midweek blues with your girl gang, in some handcrafted beers as you bite into traditional dishes from Italy, Turkey, Spain, Greece and Egypt. The first drink is on the house, followed by one beer free with every one you buy.
Where: Drifters Brewing Co., 1st floor, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel
Call: 9265507296
Groove to indie concert
9 pm onwards: Catch the coming together of two indie bands known for their distinct sound and compositions. Indian Ocean will pit their tunes against The Local Train in what promises to be an engaging evening of memorable blends of folk and rock.
Where: High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel
Log on to: facebook.com/awestrung ft
Listen to a Jaipur band
9.30 pm to 12.30 am: What begun as a studio project in 2010, went on to become a four-piece band from Jaipur. Sample the music of SaaR that explores the simple things in life, pegged on human emotions and feelings. SaaR is a derivation of 'saraansh' which means summary (of everything), if you will.
Where: The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Marol, Andheri East
Call: 28578300
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video