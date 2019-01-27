19-year-old arrested for supplying arms

crime

He used to procure pistols for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 each from Sadan and sell them for around Rs 40,000, officials said, adding one country-made pistol and 18 live cartridges were recovered from his possession

Representation picture

New Delhi: A class XII student has been arrested from Nizamuddin area here for allegedly supplying arms, officials said Saturday. The accused identified as Kasif (19), alias Nisar, is a resident of Meerut, they added.

On January 21, one Sagar alias Lampak (24), a member of Sunder Bhati gang, was arrested for shooting a transgender on January 19 near Barapulla Flyover, officials said. During interrogation, he had disclosed that he had purchased the weapon from one Kasif, a resident of Meerut, police said. When the police conducted raids at the village of the accused in Meerut, they could not find him.

"Thereafter, we received information that Kashif had gone to Nizamuddin Bus Terminal in Delhi to supply arms," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. Police laid a trap near the bus terminal and at around 10.15 pm Kashif was apprehended, the DCP said. During interrogation, Kashif said one Sadan, a resident of Meerut, had "enticed" him into supply arms. He used to procure pistols for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 each from Sadan and sell them for around Rs 40,000, officials said, adding one country-made pistol and 18 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever