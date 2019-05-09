19-year-old Dalit woman stabbed to death in full public view

crime

Police said that the woman was to get married in two weeks

In a shocking murder case, a man in Ahmedabad allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old Dalit woman to death in full public view on Thursday. Police said that the woman was to get married in two weeks.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred in Bavla Town of Ahmedabad district, where a man forced the woman to sit behind his motorcycle and when she refused to comply to his demand, the accused took out a knife and stabbed multiple time in full public view. The victim identified as Mittal Jadav came with her sister younger sister for shopping at around 6.30 PM on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused identified as Ketan Vaghela, along with his accomplices - Shravan and Dhanraj - has been booked on charges of murder and also under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after the victim's father Ramesh Jadav registered a complaint.

In the complaint, the father had alleged that the accused was carrying knife and was running away from the spot while the victim was lying in a pool of blood and surrounded by onlookers. The alleged incident was also filmed by a bystander.

However, the woman succumbed to the injuries. They said the probe has been handed over to Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST Cell) P D Manvar.

The motive behind the murder is not yet clear as the victim's family members are in a shock and unable to speak about the gruesome incident, Manvar said.

"The FIR says that Ketan Vaghela, who came there with two others, asked the victim to sit on his motorcycle. When she refused, Ketan stabbed her multiple times and ran away with his accomplices," the police officer said.

"We do not have more details at this stage," said Manvar, adding the accused are yet to be arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)

