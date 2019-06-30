19-year-old murdered man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

crime

He was wrongly identified as a Muslim after which the body was buried at a graveyard

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 19-year-old man's body was dug out on Friday from a Muslim graveyard after he was identified as a Hindu. According to the police, the man's body was dumped in the Yamuna river by his three friends after killing him on June 17. The body was later recovered the next day.

He was wrongly identified as a Muslim after which the body was buried at a graveyard, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surjit Kumar said.

On the orders of Shamli District Magistrate, the body was exhumed after the man was identified as Sagar, a Hindu, police said.

The real identity of the deceased was revealed after the three arrested men confessed to the crime, they said.

Sagar was a resident of Haryana's Panipat and his family had lodged a missing complaint on June 17, they said. The body was handed over to the family, police said.

In another horrific incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The victim's father registered a complaint with the police. A case of rape and murder has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unknown persons.

According to News18, the victim's father alleged in his complaint that his daughter, who was sleeping outside her house, found missing in the middle of the night. Initially, he assumed that she must have gone to answer nature's call, the father did not immediately alert others but got worried when she did not return after a long time.

Also read: Three minors arrested for sodomising and murdering 15-year-old boy in Gurugram

The father and other members of the victim's family began searching for her. They later discovered her body in an orchard. "Her head was badly crushed with bricks," he said.

Police officials familiar with the case claimed that the victim's naked body was found with injury marks around her neck and private parts. Based on the complaint, Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) MP Verma said the culprit is at large and are trying to locate him. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report will be gathered.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Woman tries to kill self after being raped, blackmailed by relative

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates