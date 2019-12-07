19-year-old rapes minor inside a bathroom of marriage hall, booked under POSCO act

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Friday, the Kolkata police arrested a teenager from the West Port area for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl. The accused was arrested after the victim's mother lodged a complaint against the teenager. Post which, the police arrested the suspect a day after he committed the crime.

While speaking to Indian Express, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said, "The accused has been arrested for having sexual intercourse with a minor. A case has been initiated under section 376 (rape) of IPC and sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

According to the police officials, the suspect, a 19-year-old, has been sent to judicial custody for Test Identification (TI) parade. The official said that the Identification parade will be conducted on December 9. An official said, "After the TI parade, we will take him in custody for further probe."

The police officials claimed that the victim was raped inside a bathroom on the first floor of a marriage hall. The accused was identified as a worker of the marriage hall. As per the police officials, the suspect took the 6-year-old girl inside the bathroom, which is located on the first floor of the marriage hall and raped her.

After the gruesome incident, the victim narrated the entire incident to her mother, who immediately lodged a complaint against the suspect.

