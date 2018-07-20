19-year-old youth sexually abuses two minor boys at orphanage, arrested

Jose Maveli, director of the Janaseva Sisubhavan at Aluva and an employee were also arrested for allegedly covering up the sexual assault, crime branch officials said

Representational Image

A 19-year-old youth was on Friday arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two minor boys at an orphanage near here, two years ago. Jose Maveli, director of the Janaseva Sisubhavan at Aluva and an employee were also arrested for allegedly covering up the sexual assault, crime branch officials said.

They have been charged under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Juvenile Justice Act, they said.

Officials probing the case said the incident came to light when they met the children as they visited the orphanage as part of investigation into another case.

Based on the statements of two minor boys, the teenager was booked for committing the offence, they said. Maveli and the employee were booked for not informing childline or police about the incident after they came to know about it, they added.

The children had informed the police that Maveli and the employee were aware of the ordeal they underwent at the youth's hands.

