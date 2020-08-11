19 years of Dil Chahta Hai: Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai, says Farhan Akhtar
Dil Chahta Hai was a super hit back then and is still one of the coolest movies of Indian Cinema.
Farhan Akhtar emerged as a gifted, thoughtful filmmaker behind the millennial movie 'Dil Chahta Hai' almost decades ago. With his plethora of visual feast and an emotional core powered by an astounding stellar cast such as Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Dil Chahta Hai was a super hit back then and is still one of the coolest movies of Indian Cinema. A movie about friendships, bromance and generation's struggle, Dil Chahta Hai hold a very important place in shaping the millennials.
#19yearsofDilChahtaHai .. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2020
To my amazing cast & crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai. ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Y5Bja1TLo5
As the movie clocks 19 years, Farhan penned down a heartfelt message for a movie that taught him so much about life, friendships and movies. Reminiscing about shooting at Chapora Fort with his ensemble cast and crew, he wrote, "#19yearsofDilChahtaHai .. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it. To my amazing cast & crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai."
Farhan has built a career out of versatility and scrupulous dedication, with an urge to get to the heart and soul of every character he has portrayed, traits that supported him well as a successful singer, producer, lead actor, and director. The actor will next be seen essaying the role of a boxer in his upcoming film Toofaan.
