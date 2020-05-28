Coronavirus outbeak: 194 deaths in single day, India reports 1.58 lakh cases

With 6,566 new cases and 194 new deaths India's total tally of COVID-19 reached 1,58,333 on Thursday, the Health Ministry data revealed. This is the second highest number of deaths reported in 24 hours, it was on May 5 when India had reported 195 deaths in a day.

Of the total cases at least 86,110 are active cases and 4,531 people lost their lives while a total of 67,691 people have recovered taking the recovery rate to 42.75 per cent. The deaths rate hovers at 2.86 per cent which was 2.85 per cent on Wednesday. India continues to maintain the plateau of over 6,000 cases per day.

Maharashtra's position remained the same with the highest number of total cases -- 56,948 -- which is 35.96 per cent of the total number of cases in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 18,545 cases and Delhi with 15,257 cases. The national capital surpassed Gujarat's total cases which was the third worst hit state till now. The state of Gujarat reported 15,195 cases.

The infection is witnessing a surge in Bihar (3,061) and Uttar Pradesh (6,991) mostly due to the migrant exodus from urban areas to rural one in these states.

According to ICMR a total of 33,62,136 samples have been tested so far and 1,19,976 samples in a day.

On the world front there over 5.7 million cases of novel coronavirus and more than 3 lakh deaths have been reported. India is few cases behind Turkey (1,59,797) which is the 9th worst hit country Globally from the pandemic. India has already surpassed Iran and China in terms of total cases and is the tenth worst hit country due to the pandemic worldwide.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever