195 Indians brought back from coronavirus-hit Iran, kept at Army facility in Jaisalmer
With the arrival of this batch of evacuees, the total number of quarantined people at the Army wellness facility in the Jaisalmer Military Station increased to 484, says defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh
Jaisalmer: A batch of 195 Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Iran was brought back by a special plane on Wednesday evening, an official said here.
They landed at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer airport and were shifted to an Army's wellness facility after the screening, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said. With the arrival of this batch of evacuees, the total number of quarantined people at the Army wellness facility in the Jaisalmer Military Station increased to 484, he said.
"All quarantined persons are stable and are making full use of the facilities available in the wellness facility," he added.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe