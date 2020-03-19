195 Indians brought back from coronavirus-hit Iran, kept at Army facility in Jaisalmer

A batch of Indian nationals evacuated from Iran reach Indian Army Wellness Facility at Jaisalmer Mil Station for their mandatory quarantine period in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Picture/PTI

Jaisalmer: A batch of 195 Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Iran was brought back by a special plane on Wednesday evening, an official said here.

They landed at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer airport and were shifted to an Army's wellness facility after the screening, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said. With the arrival of this batch of evacuees, the total number of quarantined people at the Army wellness facility in the Jaisalmer Military Station increased to 484, he said.

"All quarantined persons are stable and are making full use of the facilities available in the wellness facility," he added.

