1971 war hero captain M N Samant dies

Veteran commander of Indian submarine in 1971 Bangladesh war, captain M N Samant, died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, the Navy said. He was 89. Captain Samant was admitted to Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Vile Parle.

He was conferred with Maha Vir Chakra for his acts of conspicuous gallantry in the presence of the enemy. Post-war, Samant had served as the first chief of staff of the Bangladesh Navy, the Navy said.

