198 Haryana villages oppose liquor vends

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation, Sanjeev Kaushal said 198 genuine resolutions were received during 2017-18 against the opening of liquor vends

In what can be seen as growing social and health awareness among the masses, 198 villages in Haryana have opposed the opening of liquor vends in their area.

Following the genuine resolutions received from 198 gram panchayats (village councils) in this regard, the state government has decided not to open liquor vends in these villages.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation, Sanjeev Kaushal said 198 genuine resolutions were received during 2017-18 against the opening of liquor vends as against the 185 such resolutions received during 2016-2017.

He said that though the gram panchayats concerned are to submit their resolutions up to September 30 every year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed the Excise and Taxation Department to consider all such resolutions received by December 31. Haryana has over 6,800 villages.

