19-year-old moves court against kin for opposing her inter-caste relationship

The High Court after hearing the petition directed the police to carry out the proceedings and take all measures to ensure the safety of the couple

Priyanka Shete, a second-year law student, on Tuesday filed a petition against her family for threatening her for having an inter-caste relationship.

Shete's lawyer, Nitin Satpute told reporters here, "Priyanka Shete was in love with a boy Viraj who hails from the Scheduled Caste community. Her family members disapproved of her relation and threatened to kill her if she did not end her relationship. Her uncle threatened her with a pistol due to which she attempted suicide, even then the intimidation from inside the family did not stop."

"Even when she attempted suicide the police came and took her statement but they did not take any action against her. Following which she ran away to Mumbai with her boy friend and approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection from her family," he added.

"The court has directed the petitioner to give their statements to the police and have asked the police to take care of their safety and carry out the necessary proceedings," Satpute said.

Narrating her ordeal Shete told Media, that her family was pressurizing to call off her relationship. She added that they were also planning to abduct and kill her boy friend.

"My family kept on torturing me when they came to know of my relationship, they also pressurized me to file complaints against my lover. They were about to kill or kidnap him before we ran away. I came here seeking protection from my family members as I have to move around for work," Priyanka told reporters.

"He is under heavy pressure as my family is now threatening his family which resides in native place. The doctors have advised him to take rest," she said.

