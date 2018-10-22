1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma tons help India chase down huge total vs West Indies

cricket

India senior pros Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli smash tons in successful 322-run chase after West Indian young gun Shimron Hetmyer slams 78-ball 106 in first one-dayer at Guwahati

India captain Virat Kohli (left) and opener Rohit Sharma celebrate their centuries against West Indies in the first ODI at Guwahati yesterday. Pic/PTI

India rode on skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's strokeful centuries to register a comfortable eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the first One-Day International of the five-match series here yesterday.

Chasing a stiff 323-run target, Kohli smashed 140 off 107 balls while Rohit remained unbeaten on 152 off 117 deliveries as India coasted to the victory with 47 balls to spare. Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer (106) produced a sensational century as the West Indies bounced back from their Test series debacle to post a challenging 322 for eight. The left-hander, who led West Indies to their first Under-19 World Cup title in Bangladesh in 2016, put to sword an under strength Indian attack to raise his third ODI hundred.



Shimron Hetmyer

He punished the Indian bowlers with six fours and as many sixes in his entertaining 78-ball knock. In absence of their front line pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been rested for first two ODIs, India struggled to contain the run-flow against the Caribbean side. The bowling looked lackluster while the fielding was shoddy as India, on a high after their Test series win, seemed to have underestimated their opponents.

The Guyanese lad brought up his half-century in 41 balls and brought up two 50-run plus partnerships with Rovman Powell (22) and skipper Jason Holder (38). Hetmyer notched up his century by lofting Mohammed Shami for a six over extra cover. While he used brute force against the pace, Hetmyer also looked fluent against the spin duo of Yuzvendra Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja before being dismissed by the latter after immediately betting the milestone-mark.

Looking to redeem themselves after the 2-0 Test series thumping under six days, the touring side put up a strong challenge after being put in by home captain Virat Kohli. Visiting skipper Jason Holder on the eve of the match had said 300-plus is the benchmark of ODI cricket and his young batters responded well with Devendra Bishoo taking the team past the milestone in the penultimate over.

Opener Kieran Powell set up the foundation with a 39-ball 51 (6x4, 2x6) in a 67-run stand for the second wicket with Shai Hope (32). Powell and his debutant opening partner Chandrapaul Hemraj dealt in boundaries against Shami and Yadav. West Indies lost three wickets in quick succession but the Guyana youngster came to take charge after Marlon Samuels departed for a duck in his landmark 200th ODI.

