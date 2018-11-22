1st T20I: Adam Zampa shifted the momentum, admits Shikhar Dhawan

cricket

India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Adam Zampa celebrates after taking the wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli at the Gabba yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

On a wet outfield and on a pitch not aiding turn, it was Adam Zampa that had turned to match in Australia favour. The leg-spinner has endured some tough times in recent times, but saved his best for India by finishing with figures of 4-0-22-2.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan praised Zampa's performance, but at the same time believed his team can conjure better plans against the wrist spinner. "Zampa was really influential in this match and bowled well. He had superb control and accuracy," said Dhawan.

"His stats were very good for a spinner and when he took wickets, he changed the momentum. From that point of time the game started get out of our reach especially with Virat and KL getting out together."

Talking about India' performance, Dhawan felt it was always going to be tough chasing the revised total of 174 in 17 overs. He also harped on the missed chances. "We conceded a few more runs. I knew we had to get some big overs and I was trying that (before) I got out."

Of course, those things [dropped catches and missed run-outs] have their impact, but that is part and parcel of the game. Apart from those small things, I believe we played well and we'll get confidence from this match." "It was a good game, it was a very close match. We got a lot of confidence out of this game and we'll take it forward in the next game."

Speaking about his 42-ball 76 and the challenges of batting on fast and bouncy pitches, Dhawan said: "We've played here (Brisbane) before. The experience helps. It was nice to see Rishabh (Pant) do well especially in Brisbane because we get more bounce here. This was the first game but we adjusted well."

