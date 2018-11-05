1st T20I: Skipper Rohit Sharma hails 'exceptional' India

cricket

Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma yesterday hailed Team India's 'exceptional' performance after India won the first T20I against the West Indies by five wickets and 13 balls to spare. Though the win looked comprehensive in the end, it wasn't really so after India were reduced to 45-4 at one stage, chasing West Indies' 109-8.

"It was an exceptional performance with the ball. There was quite a bit for the seamers upfront. Even for the spinners, if they put in the revs, it was spinning. There was a little bit in every department.

"We knew it won't be easy given the seamers they have, but there's some learning for us there, what we should do as a batting unit when conditions are in our favour," Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony. Rohit was effusive in his praise for debutant Krunal Pandya, whose all-round capabilities helped India in their tricky chase.

"I've seen him [Krunal] closely playing for Mumbai Indians. He likes the situation where the team expects him to perform. He was the one who told me, 'I want to bowl to Pollard, and got him out.' When you see guys accept challenges and bail the team out, it's exciting as captain or as a team management (member)." West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite was disappointed with his team's show. "I don't think we applied ourselves. We were either too defensive or too attacking," he rued.

