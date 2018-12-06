1st test: Aussies go to Steve Waugh before India battle

cricket

The World Cup-winning legend brought up the significance of the famous baggy green cap

Australia's Peter Handscomb and Steve Waugh (right) chat during a net session at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Steve Waugh, one of Australia's most successful captains, has been motivating the current squad as they take on India here today. It is learnt that skipper Tim Paine got Waugh's telephone number from coach Justin Langer and invited him to Adelaide where the former great spoke to the players in a group as well as on a one-on-one basis.

Sources said that Waugh, in his interactions, brought up the significance of the baggy green cap, a piece of equipment he treasured during his 18-year international cricket career.



Tim Paine

Paine has made a good choice since Waugh captained an Australian team that was unbeaten in 16 Tests from 1999 to 2001. Those 16 wins included a 3-0 whitewash of India in the Australian summer of 1999-2000.

