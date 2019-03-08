1st US female fighter pilot was 'preyed upon, raped'

international

McSally served 26 years in the US Air Force, rising to the rank of Colonel, before retiring in 2010. She was then elected for two terms in the US House of Representatives before becoming a Senator in January

Martha McSally

Republican Senator Martha McSally, the first US female fighter pilot to fly in combat, has said that she was "preyed upon and raped" by a superior officer while she served in the Air Force.

The Arizona Senator, 52, made the revelation during a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing on sexual assault in the military, CNN reported. McSally said she did not immediately report the rape as she distrusted the system. She did not offer any details about the assaults or name the senior officer who she said raped her.

"I blamed myself. I was ashamed and confused. The perpetrators abused their position of power in profound ways. In one case I was preyed upon and raped by a superior officer," she said. The Senator said that years later she tried to share her experiences with senior officers but met with "wholly inadequate responses".

"I almost separated from the Air Force at 18 years of service over my despair. Like many victims, I felt like the system was raping me all over again. But I didn't quit, I decided to stay," she said. An Air Force spokesperson said: "The criminal actions reported today by Senator McSally violate every part of what it means to be an Airman." "We are steadfast in our commitment to eliminate this reprehensible behaviour and breach of trust in our ranks," said Capt. Carrie J Volpe.

26

No. of years McSally served in the military

