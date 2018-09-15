2.0 teaser: Akshay Kumar's fans disappointed with actor's less screen presence

bollywood

Akshay Kumar's fans are busy discussing online that they had expected him to feature more prominently in the sci-fi thriller 2.0's first look, starring Rajinikanth

Akshay Kumar

The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's most-awaited sci-fi thriller 2.0 was released on Thursday. Ever since, the fans of both the stars have been discussing the teaser on social media. The teaser garnered a whopping 32 million views in a day and became the top-most trend on social media.

Apparently, Akshay Kumar, who enjoys a humongous fan following has got his fans disappointed as the actor is barely there in the teaser of Shankar's 2.0. Akshay Kumar's fans are busy discussing online that they had expected him to feature more prominently in the sci-fi thriller's first look. The film marks the Khiladi's Tamil debut and he plays a negative character. Guess they will have to wait for the film to see more of him.

2.0, which brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and director Shankar together for the first time, is a sequel of 2010 film Enthiran (released in Hindi as 'Robot'), in which Akshay will play the role of an antagonist, a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong.

Also starring Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the Rs 350 crore mega budget film is produced by Lyca Productions. it is completed shot in 3D.

Also Read: 2.0 Teaser: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Ganesh Chaturthi Treat For Fans

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates