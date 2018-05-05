2,000 French police on streets for anti-Macron protest

Authorities are pledging to avoid a repeat of violence and damage that scarred May Day protests in Paris earlier this week



French cops at the entrance to Notre-Dame cathedral. Pic/AFP

Paris police are deploying in large numbers and activists are calling for calm as the French capital prepares for a mass protest on the anniversary of President Emmanuel Macron's inauguration. Authorities are pledging to avoid a repeat of violence and damage that scarred May Day protests in Paris earlier this week.

A judicial official said today that seven people were charged in that unrest, which saw protesters torch cars and vandalises a McDonald's restaurant and other stores. Authorities blamed masked anarchists who disrupted the peaceful workers march.

Paris authorities have ordered 2,000 police officers onto the streets on Saturday. Organisers of the march, the far left party Defiant France, warned troublemakers to stay away. The party is angry at Macron's reforms such as abolishing some worker protectionist and increasing police powers.

