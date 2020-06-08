2.1 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

his picture has been used for representational purpose only

An earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale hit close to the national capital on Monday afternoon. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the low-intensity earthquake arose 13 kilometre West-North West of Gurugram in Haryana. It had a depth of 18-kilometre and occurred at 1 p.m.

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported from any part of NCR so far.

Last week, tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR after earthquake hit Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

