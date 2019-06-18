2 Army personnel, injured in Pulwama's IED attack, succumb to injuries

national

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated. A jawan was injured in the gunbattle, the official said, adding he succumbed at a hospital

Representational image

Srinagar: A jawan died in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter with terrorists on Tuesday, a day after an Army major, Ketan Sharma was killed by them during a gunbattle in the district. The official said two terrorists have also been killed and they were being identified.

Jammu & Kahsmir: One security personnel has lost his life, two terrorists neutralised, in encounter in Anantnag today; weapons and warlike stores recovered. pic.twitter.com/D9HQmojNqX — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Acting on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation this morning.

Meerut: Family of Major Ketan Sharma mourns his demise, at their residence in Kanker Khera. The Major lost his life in an encounter with terrorists at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4xvWnZcA9t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to pay homage to Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, J&K on Monday. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4TlVj7dH1g — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

#WATCH Army personnel console family members of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter yesterday. His mother says, "Mujhe batado mera sher beta kahan gaya? " #Meerut pic.twitter.com/Rl3wnpQ5gd

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2019

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated. A jawan was injured in the gunbattle, the official said, adding he succumbed at a hospital. The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in.

An Army major was killed and another officer and two troopers were injured on Monday in an encounter with terrorists in the district's Achabal area. A terrorist was also neutralised. The same day, terrorists also targeted an Army patrol unit with a vehicle fitted with an improvised explosive device in Pulwama district.

