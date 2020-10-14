2 arrested at Mumbai airport with diamonds worth Rs 4.28 crore, gold worth Rs 20 lakh

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA) on Saturday intercepted two passengers and seized diamonds worth Rs 4.28 crore and 455 grams of gold dust valued at Rs 20.57 lakh.

Customs officials said this is the biggest seizure of diamonds at the airport this year, reports Mumbai Mirror. The Saturday seizure is also the first major seizure after the airport resumed operations following the COVID-19 enforced lockdown period.

Officials said that both the passengers have been booked on charges of evading customs duty. The customs officials are investigating if the duo were part of a smuggling syndicate.

