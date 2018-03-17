2 burglars arrested with jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh

The Delhi Police has arrested two burglars and recovered diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh from their possession

Representational Picture

The Delhi Police has arrested two burglars and recovered diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh from their possession. The police has arrested Rajneet Soni, 32, and Vimal, 21, and claimed to have solved three cases of theft and trespass in Anand Vihar area in East Delhi.

Besides jewellery, the police said it has also recovered a car, used in commission of the offence, from the possession of the two men. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said that on February 18, a burglary took place in Ram Vihar area in east Delhi and diamond and gold jewellery of around Rs 50 lakh and Rs four lakh cash were taken away.

An FIR was lodged at Anand Vihar Police Station and during investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage of the area in which the burglars were seen using a Scorpio car to commit the crime. On March 11, the police received an information about presence of the accused at a metro station here to dispose of the stolen property and they were arrested along with the articles.

During interrogation, both the men disclosed that they used to commit the crime with their two other associates and they were fond of betting and were in heavy debt, so they started indulging in such offences to repay the loan.

