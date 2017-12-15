2 criminals, involved in 11 cases, arrested

Two criminals, involved in over 11 cases of robbery, attempt to murder, snatching as well as under the Arms Act, have been arrested, police said on Thursday

Two criminals, involved in over 11 cases of robbery, attempt to murder, snatching as well as under the Arms Act, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. Shahid, 40, and his accomplice, Govind, 24, were active robbers in south Delhi's Kalkaji and Okhla areas, police said.



Representation pic

"The two were arrested on Tuesday night when a police team was checking vehicles in Okhla Phase 3. They were riding a bike but after spotting police, ran towards a forest area. They were chased and nabbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said. A country-made pistol has been recovered from their possession, he said.

"Govind told police that the two met inside Tihar Jail and became good friends four years ago. He said he was inspired by Shahid who had been an active criminal in south Delhi for the last 21 years. They started committing crime together after coming out of jail," Biswal said. "He said they were heading to rob someone on Tuesday night when they were arrested," he added.

The two are residents of Govindpuri and Sriniwaspuri in south Delhi. "Shahid was first arrested on charges of assault in 1996. Since then he continued to commit crimes and was arrested on many occasions. "They used to target daily wage labourers and middle class people on gun point," Biswal added.

