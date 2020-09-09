Mumbai: 2 days since launch, only 6 calls on inflated bills helpline

A helpdesk set up by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to help citizens overcharged by hospitals, has started off with a cold response with zero complaints since its launch on September 6 evening.

Six people called only to enquire about the procedure to register a complaint. While NMMC officials have stressed that people need to come forward voluntarily to register complaints, the lack of response could be attributed to lack of awareness about the system.

NMMC has relied heavily on private hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. However, reports of inflated bills kept surfacing. On Sunday, a family of doctors also claimed that a private hospital in Vashi did not release a body when the family of the deceased raised the issue of inflated bills.

Citizens can WhatsApp or email their bills to the NMMC in case of complaints. "Despite several instructions and circulars, private hospitals are issuing inflated bills. Since there were no grievance redressal mechanisms regarding this, we decided to create this centre," said a senior NMMC official.

The redressal centre is called 'COVID Bill Complaint Centre'. "The complaint centre will take all the details from a complainant, enquire with the hospital and settle the grievances within 24 hours. We have issued guidelines regarding charges and a cap on consumables has also been set. If then too residents feel they have been charged more, they can approach us," the official added.

"Complaints won't come if the NMMC puts up information only on Twitter and Facebook. Hoardings and notices should be put up in hospitals and in the city. The message should be spread and hospitals should be warned. It's been six months Hospitals are looting residents, hope the NMMC takes action," said Gajanan Kale, Navi Mumbai MNS chief.

Call NMMC

Call: (022) 27567389 (8 am to 8 pm)

Email: cbcc@nmmconline.com

WhatsApp: 7208490010

